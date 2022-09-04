Davis Camp has in recent years become one of Mohave County’s most popular spots for weekend boating excursions. Now, the county will have opportunity to get in on that action, with a new contract for personal watercraft rentals at the location.
The county earlier this year sought a partnering personal watercraft rental business to serve the park, which has seen growing popularity since 2016. Now a contract could be extended to Bullhead City-based Kabul Inc. Best Jetz Ski Rental, with the county receiving 15% of gross sales to be used for Davis Camp Park operations. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the proposed contract next week.
Under the proposed one-year contract, Kabul Inc. would offer a selection of 40 Yamaha watercraft to be housed at Davis Camp, with 30 available for rental on any given day. All equipment used will be less than three years old, with 15 new personal watercraft purchased at the beginning of each season. Watercraft older than three years will ultimately be removed from the Davis Camp inventory.
Rental rates under the contract would be competitive with overall market rates within the Bullhead City area, and would operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day from March 1 to Oct. 15.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the new contract at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
