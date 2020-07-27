After more than a decade, the Sterling Solar project will soon become a reality for Mohave County. But before the plan can be approved, the county and Sterling Solar will need approval from the Western Arizona Power Administration.
The project will comprise about 8,000 acres of solar panels northwest of the I-40 junction, near State Route 95. When it’s finished, Sterling Solar officials say it will be one of the largest combined solar and battery storage facilities in the world. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a letter of support for the project as it moves forward.
“Renewable energy is one of the components to continued economic growth in the county,” wrote Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop. “The Mohave County General Plan encourages the efficient use and development of alternative energy … We encourage WAPA to proceed through the approval quickly. This project will help to meet renewable energy and economic goals of the county.”
In 2010, the board of supervisors approved an amendment to its general plan, allowing for the development of the solar facility two miles east of Golden Shores. Now the Western Arizona Power Association’s approval of a solar power interconnect, and an environmental assessment are all that’s required to begin construction after more than a decade of planning.
The project will produce about 1,200 megawatts of power per acre, and developers will add 765 megawatt-hours of battery storage capacity to solar arrays near Golden Shores, as well as near the intersection of SR 95 and I-40. Once the arrays are built, Sterling Solar officials expect Mohave County and Arizona to become among the leading producers of solar energy throughout the U.S.
Construction of the facility was delayed several times, with two-year extensions granted by the Board of Supervisors in recent years as Sterling Solar sought upgraded power lines, overcame permitting issues and addressed possible environmental concerns about native desert tortoise populations.
According to past statements by Sterling officials, the project could begin construction as early as this year, if approved by the Western Arizona Power Administration.
The current approved two-year extension on the project is set to expire Sept. 4.
