The Horizon Six community can now slake its thirst for long-needed repairs to its water system, with the approval of $2.75 million toward that system’s replacement.
The decision came at this week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, with the unanimous approval of a proposal by Supervisor Buster Johnson to use federal funding to replace the long-suffering community’s 40-year-old water system.
Last month, the Horizon Six community faced a possible increase to water rates for its residents to address sorely-needed repairs. The dilapidated system was as of this year host to five pressure-release valves, inoperable water pumps, possible asbestos insulation and five fire hydrants which were deemed inoperable as of last year. The district paid more than $187,000 for new water pumps for the system in 2017, which was the most immediate concern at the time. According to residents and Mohave County engineers, however, those replacements only scratched the surface of replacements needed to keep the system in working order.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a longstanding fire-protection agreement with the district in 2019, due to the system’s inadequacy to provide water pressure necessary to accommodate modern firefighting equipment. Since then, members of the Horizon Six community have been forced to pay Havasu officials directly in exchange for fire or medical services rendered.
With less than $35,000 in its maintenance reserve fund, and millions of dollars in repairs on the horizon, community members faced long-term increases to their water rates to pay for future repairs – which would only become more necessary and more costly as the years passed, according to statements last year by Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski.
But those increases have been rendered moot, with $41 million awarded to Mohave County under this year’s American Rescue Plan Act.
Horizon Six resident Mary Van Rooy appeared at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s governing board to thank them for their support.
“We would all argue that the federal stimulus represents a use of all of our tax dollars,” Van Rooy said. “But this is a very good use of those funds. The problems with our water system are very well documented, and we’re thrilled with this solution. All we ask is that we’ll receive communication and be updated on what’s going to happen.”
