Mohave Superior Court received its first installment of funding from the Proposition 207 “Smart & Safe” fund this month, in the amount of $49. Now, future funding increases could depend on former defendants seeking to have their arrests or convictions expunged.
The funding is scheduled to be dispensed each quarter, starting this year, with state tax revenue generated by the legalized sale of recreational marijuana. According to Clerk of the Superior Court Christina Spurlock, the amount of “Smart & Safe” funding the county may receive under Proposition 207 is based on the number of petitions processed by former defendants seeking to expunge past marijuana-related convictions.
Under Proposition 207, past marijuana arrests and convictions may be expunged from an Arizona resident’s criminal record in limited circumstances.
Defendants may not have been arrested or convicted of possessing, consuming or transporting more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana. If petitioners were charged with the possession, cultivation or transportation of marijuana plants, an expungement would be permitted if no more than six such plants were involved. Defendants may also petition to expunge records involving the possession of marijuana-related paraphernalia.
According to Spurlock, Mohave Superior Court has processed 13 petitions for expungement from county residents since July.
“Forms are available on the court’s website,” Spurlock said this week. “If the arrest resulted in a criminal case, the petition would have to be filed in the court in which they were convicted. If it was an arrest that didn’t lead to a criminal case, that can be expunged as well.”
According to Spurlock, the process requires no fees from petitioners. And as more people learn about the opportunity to have their marijuana-related arrests and convictions expunged, she believes the superior court may receive a greater number of petitions – and a greater share of “Smart & Safe” funding in future quarters.
“The more people find out that they can do this, the more will file petitions for expungement,” Spurlock said. “A lot of people who have filed for expungement have done so because it’s affected their jobs, or affected their ability to get housing. The process is there for people to use, if they wish to use it.”
For more information about how to expunge marijuana arrests or convictions in Mohave County, or to find a printed copy of the petition for expungement, visit www.azcourts.gov/prop207.
