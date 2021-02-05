KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors decided the post-census redistricting process will be outsourced to an independent consultant.
Chairman Buster Johnson placed the item on the agenda for discussion because Mohave County “has Indian nations,” Johnson said, and the county has to worry about getting into trouble with the Department of Justice if the redistricting is not done correctly.
Before the vote, Mohave County Republican Party District 1 Director Steven Robinson spoke on behalf of drafting the new districts in-house. His main reasoning was the lower cost and the importance of “getting someone from our state who understands the process,” as opposed to 10 years ago, when the county spent $130,000 for a “Democrat firm from Maryland,” Robinson said. He was isolated in this position.
“The cost would be cheaper,” agreed Johnson. But using an outside company is a “good way for us to keep from getting into trouble,” he said.
“We don’t want to get sideways with the Department of Justice,” Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin chimed in, “if we set up something that is contrary to the Voting Rights Act.”
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert was with Johnson and Esplin on the issue.
“I lived through one of them before,” he said about redistricting after the 2010 census. “The consultants were the right way to go. Totally unbiased. They were the numbers people. … I have a great skill set to do a lot of things – not this. I am not an analyst when it comes down to this.”
Tempert said there are organizations that have expertise. They are “big dogs,” who do redistricting full-time, he said.
“I don’t want to be in front of the Department of Justice because somebody comes up against and claims a possibility of discrimination,” Tempert said, adding the county does not want to provoke any gerrymandering accusations.
“We get under their thumb and the next thing is they are sitting for the next 10 years in my office each election to make sure we do everything right,” Tempert said.
Most counties choose an outside company, Tempert said. “It was the right thing to do 10 years ago and I think it is the right thing to do now.”
Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said 10 years ago the process was more complex because the county was switching from three to five districts. She said she expects this time it will be just a “few tweaks” because the county did not change much in the past decade, even though “we still scratch our heads over why Oatman is in District 4, not in 5 or 2,” Angius said.
“Absolutely,” Tempert said. “I agree, we haven’t changed a lot in 10 years, but we need somebody to prove that.”
He added that since the scope of work will be less than 10 years ago, the cost should be proportionally smaller.
County Manager Sam Elters said in 2010 the county budgeted $130,000 for redistricting, but spent only $80,000. This time, the financial ceiling would be $100,000, with the expectation the cost will be less.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 expressed an interest in an outside company that could tweak some problems with the current districting for Oatman as well as for her own constituents, she said.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1, after confirming that the Elections Department doesn’t have talent in-house for the task, was also in favor of finding an independent consultant and drafting a request for proposals. The vote was unanimous.
