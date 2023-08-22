What might cuts to dwindling Colorado River mean for states?

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in June 2022. The Biden administration on Tuesday released an environmental analysis of competing plans for how Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling Colorado River should cut their use.

 AP Photo/John Locher, File

Debate resumed this week in Mohave County as to a list of proposed federal solutions to Colorado River shortages throughout the Southwest. And Mohave County’s objections still stand, three months after that proposal was rescinded.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last year issued a list of proposed solutions to Colorado River water shortages under the agency’s April 2023 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. But a decision on whether to adopt those solutions was postponed in May, as the agency sought to further examine the impacts of that proposal under the National Environmental Policy Act. A revised version of the Environmental Impact Statement could be published next month, according to county officials, and Mohave County’s governing board on Monday voted to renew the county’s stance on that proposal.

