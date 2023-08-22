Debate resumed this week in Mohave County as to a list of proposed federal solutions to Colorado River shortages throughout the Southwest. And Mohave County’s objections still stand, three months after that proposal was rescinded.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last year issued a list of proposed solutions to Colorado River water shortages under the agency’s April 2023 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. But a decision on whether to adopt those solutions was postponed in May, as the agency sought to further examine the impacts of that proposal under the National Environmental Policy Act. A revised version of the Environmental Impact Statement could be published next month, according to county officials, and Mohave County’s governing board on Monday voted to renew the county’s stance on that proposal.
The April draft of that proposal prescribed three possible solutions to record-low levels at Lakes Mead and Powell, calling for as much as 2 million annual acre-feet of water use to be cut throughout the Lower Colorado River Basin. Under that proposal, successively larger restrictions on water usage would be imposed until 2027.
Solutions included specific cuts to water usage in each Lower Basin state, based on legal priorities each user has to the allocation of that water. According to a statement earlier this year by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, and again this week, it’s a solution that would prove unsustainable for Arizona and communities in Mohave County. According to county officials, it was a plan that would force Arizona’s Fourth Priority water holders, such as Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, to absorb the bulk of future restrictions.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s second alternative would apply cuts based on percentage of use by specific Colorado River communities. According to Phoenix law firm Clark Hill, the county’s legal counsel on this issue, it’s a solution that may be the least onerous on Mohave County communities. Cuts based on percentage of use would be the most equitable and sustainable outcome for river communities, the law firm said earlier this year.
A final option offered in April would require no action to curb water use beyond existing guidelines under the Bureau’s 2019 Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan. That option would ultimately result in a “dead pool” at Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams, according to Reclamation officials, in which water levels would become too low to generate electricity or provide water to downstream communities.
In May, county officials argued the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation failed to objectively evaluate all reasonable alternatives, and that the agency’s draft proposal required further review.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation this week, another possible solution may be added to its new draft report next month, under a consensus-based proposal for future water restrictions.
The consensus-based proposal, agreed upon by California, Nevada and Arizona, would require states to conserve at least 3 million acre-feet of Colorado River water through the end of 2026. Under that agreement, federal funding would allow states to implement future projects that will increase near-term water conservation and build long term system efficiency to further preserve Colorado River water supplies under the 2023 Inflation Reduction Act.
According to an Aug. 15 statement by the Bureau of Reclamation, the release of water from Lake Mead this year is expected to be the lowest it’s been in three decades. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, whose water levels are used to determine drought conditions throughout the U.S., remained at 36% capacity as of this month.
“The above-average precipitation this year was a welcome relief,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said last week. “And coupled with our hard work for system conversation, we have the time to focus on long-term sustainability solutions in the Colorado River Bain. However, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the United States and the two largest storage units in the Colorado River system, remain at historically low levels.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors submitted its comments on the pending draft proposal this week by a unanimous vote by the county’s governing board.
That revised proposal is expected to be published in September.
