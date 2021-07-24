For three decades, a Kingman-based company has maintained the Mohave County Television Improvement District. The company’s contract was renewed this week, and plans are underway to expand those services into Lake Havasu City.
The Television Improvement District has existed since 1984, providing taxpayer-funded over-the-air television service for county residents who may otherwise not receive a signal due to Mohave County’s mountainous terrain.
The district comprises more than 20 repeater towers throughout the county, which provide inexpensive, quality reception to county residents. WeCom built the county’s signal translator system in 1991, and continues to maintain that system today.
As of this year, the Mohave County Television Improvement District was the only district of its kind in the U.S. But Mohave is the nation’s fifth largest county – larger than the states of Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts combined – and includes mountainous terrain that may be inaccessible to many residents. Transmitting signals from as far away as Phoenix or Las Vegas has always been a challenge, and in some areas of the county, service may be better than in other areas.
“The TV district is a great deal, and it costs almost nothing on our taxes,” said Bullhead City resident Scotty McClure at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “But the last few weeks we’ve had problems, and had to call the county.”
According to McClure, Bullhead City residents may have difficulty accessing over-the-air television channels that are available in Kingman and North Lake Havasu City.
“In Kingman and Havasu, they get more channels than we do, but we all pay the same price,” McClure said. “That’s bull.”
But for other county residents, such as those in South Lake Havasu City, there has been no reception at all for almost 40 years. The lack or inconsistency of service has long been a point of contention for residents, even before the property tax levy which supports the district was raised from $0.04 to $0.06 last year.
In Lake Havasu City, at least, that service could improve in the near future.
This year’s budget could add $220,000 to expand the district further into Havasu and serve a greater number of Havasu residents. Until now, the only TV District repeater tower in the Havasu region was installed in the vicinity of Desert Hills, serving only the northernmost areas of Havasu.
Thanks to the increased tax levy, however, Assistant Mohave County Manager Yvonne Orr has said that another repeater tower in Havasu could soon be coming.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the renewal of its contract with WeCom to maintain the district’s communications equipment. A final version of the county’s FY 2021-22 budget could be approved, with the TV District’s planned expansion into Havasu, as early as Aug. 2.
