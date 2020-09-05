The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to address possible changes to prayer given at the start of its monthly meetings.
The practice of invocation given prior to county, city and legislative meetings is held by governing bodies throughout the country. According to Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the tradition of prayer before meetings of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has existed since the 1990s, and possibly longer. Now, a recent complaint from a nonprofit has prompted the board to review how it continues that tradition.
Esplin says that members of the community – including chaplains, ministers, priests and other religious leaders – were once invited to give an invocation at the start of board of supervisors meetings. But for about two years, prayer has instead been given by members of the board of supervisors or by the clerk of the board.
“The person who made the complaint wanted the opportunity to give the invocation to be open to all people, rather than just members of the board,” Esplin said Thursday. “They want to ensure that it’s not just the state that decides what goes into the invocation.”
The topic of prayer has recently come under scrutiny at government meetings in other Arizona communities. The city of Scottsdale faced a federal lawsuit last year after refusing to allow members of the community’s Satanic Temple to offer an invocation at a 2016 meeting. A U.S. District Court ruled the city of Scottsdale did not discriminate against the temple, which has appealed the ruling.
Legislative bodies such as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors are constitutionally permitted to start their meetings with prayer, and the tradition was affirmed in a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision that sectarian prayers at government assemblies was permissible under the law, Esplin said.
“It’s a complicated issue,” Esplin said. “The U.S. Supreme Court addressed invocations at meetings in the 80s, and it was challenged in 2013. Legislative bodies’ right to hold prayer before meetings is constitutional, but the manner is in question.”
Esplin took no position on the issue, but is expected to give legal advice to Mohave County Supervisors in a closed board session before supervisors decide how, or if, they will respond to the complaint.
According to Esplin, the informal complaint was raised by nonprofit organization, Americans United for Separation of Church and State. According to the organization’s homepage, Americans United is a nonpartisan educational and advocacy organization intended to separate religious practice from public policy.
In 2014, the organization advocated for Florida officials to allow the Satanic Temple to erect a holiday display at the Florida state capitol building in Tallahassee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.