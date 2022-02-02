Mohave County is responsible for more than 2,100 miles of Western Arizona roadways. Now repairing them could be more expensive for taxpayers, after a proposed rate hike for aggregate material.
The aggregate, also known as “chips,” are often combined with asphalt to create chip seal. The mixture is commonly used to repair damaged roads and extend the life of those roads throughout Mohave County. But according to a new Mohave County contract, the aggregate material – provided to the county by seller S&S Concrete, of Bullhead City – will almost double in price.
Under the county’s 2019 contract with S&S Concrete, the company provided chips to Mohave County at a cost of $8 per ton. The county is expected to vote Monday on a new contract with S&S Concrete, effective as of earlier this year and ending in January 2023, including a price increase from the previous $8 per ton to $15 per ton.
The 87% price increase is necessary, according to S&S contractor Dale Abbott. Abbott penned an email to Mohave County procurement officer Morgan Michaels about the issue last month.
“For S&S Materials to stay in any kind of profit margin, this price increase is necessary,” Abbott said. “As you know, the price of labor, gas, diesel, and parts for the crusher have gone up. There are also supply chain issues. The parts we need used to take two weeks to ship – now it can take three times that long, or longer to ship. And demand for these types of chips has also gone up.”
Michaels informed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors of the development in a Jan. 18 letter.
“The extension of this contract is in the best interest of the county, and the vendor has agreed to renew,” Michaels said. “S&S Concrete has not previously requested a price increase under this contract … As demand has increased significantly for these products, and the lowest price found elsewhere is $16.50 per ton, staff believes this price increase is fair, reasonable and in the best interest of Mohave County.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the proposed price increase and new contract at its Feb. 7 meeting in Kingman. The issue is listed on the county’s “consent agenda,” meaning that it may be passed without discussion.
