Countless travelers set out on State Route 95, north of Lake Havasu City, throughout any given year. But next month, the road could do a little traveling of its own.
Prescott-based Fann Contracting is now planning to donate 100,000 tons of recycled asphalt, sourced from rehabilitation of State Route 95, to the Mohave County Public Works Department. According to a proposal by Public Works Director Steve Latoski, that asphalt would be used to maintain roads and shoulders throughout Mohave County.
The recycled asphalt, also known as asphalt millings, would be stockpiled on county property at 1164 Fathom Drive, in Desert Hills. But accepting that donation, and storing it, will require a vote next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Asphalt millings are commonly used as a cheaper alternative to fresh asphalt, and is known for its ability to endure extreme weather more efficiently. Millings also harden naturally over time, and are less expensive to maintain than fresh asphalt.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept the donation of 100,000 tons of recycled asphalt from Fann Contracting at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.