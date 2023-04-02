Countless travelers set out on State Route 95, north of Lake Havasu City, throughout any given year. But next month, the road could do a little traveling of its own.

Prescott-based Fann Contracting is now planning to donate 100,000 tons of recycled asphalt, sourced from rehabilitation of State Route 95, to the Mohave County Public Works Department. According to a proposal by Public Works Director Steve Latoski, that asphalt would be used to maintain roads and shoulders throughout Mohave County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.