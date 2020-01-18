Local nonprofit agencies and county officials next week will begin the task of canvassing Mohave County’s homeless population, as part of Arizona’s annual Point in Time count.
Last year, nonprofit organizations and county representatives toured the areas of Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City to learn the extent of the county’s homelessness issue, and its underlying causes. That data is compiled annually by state and local agencies, and ultimately informs welfare programs and legislation to help prevent and aid the county’s less fortunate. This year’s survey will take place Jan. 22-26.
According to Mohave County Housing Authority representative Terri Baughn, more homeless veterans reside in Mohave County than any other non-metropolitan county in Arizona. Chronic homelessness, Baughn said, is also a continuing issue.
“Last year there were about 207 homeless residents throughout Mohave County,” Baughn said. “We’ve targeted how to reduce the number of chronically homeless residents, and we’ve put a lot of time and money over the past year in an effort to bring down the number of homeless veterans here.”
According to Baughn, the county has obtained more veterans assistance vouchers from Arizona agencies, and is continuing to expand its “Veterans Villas” program in Kingman.
“We’re working to provide rapid re-housing,” Baughn said. “We’ve been meeting monthly to go over our funds, and determine who has the greatest need for homes, and try to get them housed quickly. We’re always applying for more funding to assist as many people as possible.”
According to 2019 records from the Arizona Department of Housing, about 34% of Mohave County’s homeless resided in Bullhead City, and 42.5% resided in Kingman last year. About 19% of the county’s homeless resided in Lake Havasu City as of last year.
“We have absolutely nothing here in Havasu,” said Frankie Lyons, of Lake Havasu City nonprofit organization, Veterans United Arizona.
“It’s pretty hard for homeless people here,” Lyons said. “They can’t camp in the city, but when they get in trouble they’re required to attend veterans’ court. The city doesn’t provide anything for veterans that’s liveable, and I haven’t seen anything the county’s done in Havasu … it’s all in Kingman.”
Lyons would like to see more homeless shelters in the Havasu community, and more programs to teach the homeless to be self-sufficient. But according to Lyons, many of Havasu’s homeless are already employed.
“A lot of them have jobs,” Lyons said. “But they don’t have affordable housing. There’s nothing here. They can’t do anything in town … it’s a shame. A lot of these people are taxpayers, and they’re treated like they’re nothing.”
At a meeting of the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development this week, PED President James Gray announced that an apparent lack of workforce housing had become a growing concern for local businesses and organizations, which rely on such housing for their continued growth.
As of Thursday, a summit to discuss affordable housing feasibility and development is planned to take place in April.
The Mohave County Continuum of Care, which organizes the county’s annual Point in Time count, will host its next meeting in Havasu at 10 a.m. Feb. 12, at Mohave Community College.
