Mohave County’s juvenile detention center will receive a long-needed upgrade to its video surveillance system, under a contract approved this week by the county’s board of supervisors.
The cameras will be provided under an $86,700 contract with Michigan-based Logicalis, Inc, with installation provided. And according to Mohave Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson, the new system will represent a necessary upgrade to the detention center’s existing, analog recording system in Kingman.
“The juvenile detention center is using older equipment, but the technology out there keeps improving,” Anderson said this week. “We’re being more proactive and getting ahead of the game before our aging system becomes a problem. Over the years, we’ve installed better equipment as we go. But we’re going to need new technology, better cameras and new wiring.
According to Anderson, the new video surveillance system could provide clearer images than the facility’s older technology can render.
“We knew we would have to replace the system eventually,” Anderson said. “Our staff was getting concerned with the age of the equipment. The department gets audited, and the status of our equipment is monitored. We decided that we’d better move on this.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the contract with Logicalis, Inc. on Monday, without discussion under the board’s Consent Agenda.
