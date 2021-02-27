The license application deadline for establishments looking to sell recreational marijuana is less than two weeks away. Meanwhile, Mohave County Supervisors plan to continue rezoning discussions on Monday.
Now that recreational marijuana sales are legal in Arizona, Mohave County has to make some ordinance changes to fall in line with the law. Those changes were initially discussed during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 1, but they were eventually tabled for March 1 to allow staff more time to research available methods to limit marijuana establishments in rural residential areas and look at how other cities and counties are addressing the new law. The postponement will also allow further public discussion.
County zoning rules apply to non-incorporated areas of the county, such as Desert Hills. Lake Havasu City has already adopted its own rules on where marijuana businesses may located.
“Early applicants” that wish to sell recreational marijuana have until March 9 to apply for an adult use license through the Arizona Department of Health Services. An early applicant is defined by ADHS as “an entity seeking to operate a marijuana establishment in a county with fewer than two registered nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries” or “a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary that is registered and in good standing with the department.”
There are two marijuana dispensaries in Lake Havasu City that sell recreational marijuana already, in addition to one in Bullhead City and two in Kingman. But the ordinance for the county’s unincorporated areas has yet to be amended.
The revised amendment would allow “marijuana dispensaries and establishments as a permitted use only in Commercial-Open Lot Storage, Light Manufacturing, General Manufacturing, and Heavy Manufacturing zones and only with a special use permit in General Commercial, Highway Commercial and Commercial-Office-Residential zones,” according to the agenda packet. Grow facilities would also be allowed in these zones and the Airport Development zone.
After researching the new law’s implementation in local cities and other counties, the board may also discuss limitations on hours of operations and transaction taxes.
The amendment on the table doesn’t require recreational sellers to have a business license, but they would need to operate in a permanent building that meets commercial building code.
The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday at 700 West Beale Street in Kingman.
