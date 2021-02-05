High demand and limited availability of coronavirus vaccine prompted Mohave County to delay its intended expansion of the vaccination rollout.
County officials previously said they had hoped to begin offering the vaccine to education workers and people 65 and older beginning this week.
Instead, the county will wait at least one more week before moving on to other Phase 1B subcategories, according to a Friday press release.
Mohave County has a significant population in the 75 years and older age range, and with that population being the most vulnerable to covid-19, the decision was made to continue the prioritization of that age group along with those in the protective services operations.
“The county will evaluate the progress on a week to week basis,” the press release said. “The current main goal is to vaccinate as many in the 75 years and older age group as possible. Mohave County is closely monitoring the availability and the delivery of vaccines to this at-risk age group.”
The county says limited amounts of vaccine doses have made it difficult to offer the vaccine to its oldest residents.
Meanwhile, there are 37,000 residents in the county between the ages of 65 and 74.
According to the Arizona Department of Health, Mohave County has administered 13,784 vaccines and ordered a total of 22,700 doses. Only 2,223 people have received both shots of the vaccine.
These numbers put Mohave County as the second worst district — ahead of only Apache County — for vaccination rates in the state.
However, a shipment of 3,000 Moderna vaccines are expected to be delivered by Monday or Tuesday, bringing Mohave County’s total up to 25,700 doses with 7,900 of those doses going to Lake Havasu City.
Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway says that the scarcity of the vaccines is not a unique problem to Mohave County.
“It is a problem not just here in Mohave County but in all counties in the state and probably across the country,” Galloway said. “It’s not just the Moderna vaccine either there are also shortages of the Pfizer vaccines.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said on Friday that the state’s request for an additional 300,000 doses a week was recently denied by the federal government. The governor’s office acknowledged in an email that Arizona “had the capacity” to open more large-scale vaccination clinics around the state, but doing so requires additional vaccine allocations.
Ducey’s office also said the governor sent a letter this week to each member of Arizona’s congressional delegation requesting help to secure additional vaccines and funding for distribution.
Sen. Mark Kelly acknowledged the shortages during a recent meeting with Arizona mayors.
“As an example, I think Winslow has about 10,000 people,” he was quoted as saying in Flagstaff Daily Sun article. “They’re getting 700 doses a week. So you know, 15 weeks, in theory, they could vaccinate everybody. That is not horrible. In some places it is a lot worse than that. If you look at Yuma County, until recently they were getting 800 doses a week — they have a lot more than 10,000 people.”
