Enhanced fire restrictions were announced statewide last week by state and federal authorities, and Mohave County officials quickly followed suit amid windy weather and dry conditions throughout Western Arizona. Next week, the county’s governing board will vote on whether to ratify those restrictions.
On Thursday, unincorporated areas of Mohave County, as well as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced fire restrictions in advance of the Memorial Day holiday. Those restrictions prohibited the use of open campfires, consumer fireworks, smoking and other potential hazards on public lands last week.
According to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, the county’s fire restriction was issued due to high fire threat within Mohave County due to high winds, extremely dry conditions, and recommendations from all fire departments throughout the county.
The prohibition of fireworks and open campfires on unincorporated county lands followed a Determination of Fire Emergency filed by Steward on May 23.
Under county ordinance, the fire restrictions on county lands – if ratified by the chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors – will expire only when Steward determines that emergency conditions have passed.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss possible ratification of last week’s fire restrictions at its June 6 meeting in Kingman. The issue is listed under the board’s Consent Agenda, and may be approved without prior discussion by the board of supervisors.
