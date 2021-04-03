A small road off of I-40, in the Kingman area, could play a crucial role for future economic development in Mohave County. Now the county’s governing board will request state funding to improve it.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted March 15 to approve a construction contract for the proposed Apache Road’s “south phase,” at a cost of $800,000. According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, grant funding is available to cover a large portion of the cost, through the Arizona Commerce Authority. That construction would ultimately aid in the development of Mohave County’s Griffith Industrial Complex. Requesting that funding, in the amount of $500,000, will require approval from the Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Monday in Kingman.
The ACA’s “Economic Strength Projects” grant would be awarded with the specific purpose of funding highway projects that foster job growth. With industries eying the area of Apache Road – including a proposed $3 billion solar-powered data center that broke ground at the location in 2019. That facility was expected to add hundreds of jobs in Mohave County during its construction phase, and 50 permanent jobs after it’s completed, according to statements in 2019 by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
Pegasus Group Holdings announced the start of that project, known as “The HIVE” two years ago. Construction has been stalled due to reported upheaval in Pegasus’ corporate structure, as well as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But according to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, the road would serve other industries in the area. Ursenbach announced last month that multiple corporate entities have already secured thousands of acres in the area of the proposed Apache Road for construction of future facilities.
According to the proposal, several constructed industrial developments already exist in the area, and others are currently either planned or proposed.
Improvements to Apache Road would ultimately open all-weather access to 1,128 acres of Mohave County land for development.
If the grant is awarded, Mohave County would match about $358,240 to complete the Apache Road project. The county would be responsible for any unforeseen expenditures related to the construction, the proposal said.
