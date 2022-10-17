Mohave County could receive a “blue ribbon” of a check from the Arizona Governor’s office this year, to promote agriculture and livestock activities through the Mohave County Fair.
Each year, the county receives about $90,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Advisory Committee for the County Fairs Livestock and Agricultural Promotion Fund. This year, Mohave County is expected to receive almost quadruple that amount, at $253,740, although next year’s amount is expected to decrease in 2023 in an amount to be determined at a future date.
The funds will be used to support Mohave County Fair and livestock events and programs. The funding can be used for facility improvements, utility upgrades and event supplies for the fair, with the Mohave County Parks Division documenting how those funds are used.
According to Mohave County Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the parks division is working with the 4-H, the city of Kingman and other groups to grow livestock events at the fairgrounds. Those events will include livestock shows, horse shows, rodeos and the Mohave County Fair itself.
The Mohave County Parks Department saw its first success last month during the county fair in Kingman - the first fair to be managed by the county since the Mohave County Fair Association took over management of fair operations in 1987. The fair was brought back under county management in a decision by the county’s governing board last year, following complaints of poorly-kept facilities and possible mismanagement of funding for the fairgrounds.
Efforts have been ongoing to upgrade and improve the county fairgrounds in Kingman, with the removal of several older structures, at least one stage, and the construction of a new office building at the facility.
