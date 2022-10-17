Mohave County Fairgrounds

A packed grandstand is seen here in this file image from the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

 Special to Today’s News-Herald

Mohave County could receive a “blue ribbon” of a check from the Arizona Governor’s office this year, to promote agriculture and livestock activities through the Mohave County Fair.

Each year, the county receives about $90,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Advisory Committee for the County Fairs Livestock and Agricultural Promotion Fund. This year, Mohave County is expected to receive almost quadruple that amount, at $253,740, although next year’s amount is expected to decrease in 2023 in an amount to be determined at a future date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.