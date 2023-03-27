Negotiations have been ongoing for months as to the possible purchase of county-owned land to Lake Havasu City, on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue. Now a price has been reached - but it won’t be cheap.
That land is a dirt lot, representing less than an acre of desert adjacent to the city’s Downtown district near Arizona State University’s Havasu campus. It’s the former home of the county’s Senior Center in Havasu, which was ultimately abandoned and demolished after the facility was moved to 450 Acoma Boulevard. But its location makes it an attractive prize for Havasu officials, who have offered $416,500 for the land’s purchase.
According to a March 22 memorandum from Deputy Mohave County Chief Civil Attorney Ryan Esplin, the land’s fair market value is an estimated $460,000 based on an appraisal earlier this year. The city has offered $416,500 for the land, which includes the $2,500 cost of that appraisal. According to an agreement last year between the two agencies, the appraisal cost will be paid by the city regardless of whether the sale of that land is concluded.
If that sale is approved next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Havasu officials have said they will improve the land, and use it to provide additional parking for visitors to the Downtown area and for ASU-Havasu students.
Under Arizona statute, the land may be sold to Lake Havasu City without a public auction, but only by a unanimous decision by the county’s governing board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the sale of that land to Lake Havasu City at the board’s next meeting April 3, in Kingman.
