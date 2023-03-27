Negotiations have been ongoing for months as to the possible purchase of county-owned land to Lake Havasu City, on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue. Now a price has been reached - but it won’t be cheap.

That land is a dirt lot, representing less than an acre of desert adjacent to the city’s Downtown district near Arizona State University’s Havasu campus. It’s the former home of the county’s Senior Center in Havasu, which was ultimately abandoned and demolished after the facility was moved to 450 Acoma Boulevard. But its location makes it an attractive prize for Havasu officials, who have offered $416,500 for the land’s purchase.

