KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services are entering into an agreement to share public health records that defines the terms, format and rules of sharing.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will review the already drafted memorandum between the agencies on today at 9:30 a.m. at the board’s meeting in the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St.
The purpose of the agreement is “the development of community health profiles and other general public health surveillance activities,” according to the memo attached to the meeting agenda.
Both agencies recognize the need to set forth and define terms under which AZDHS will provide data files to MCDPH – subject to availability of data and AZDHS resources.
AZDHS will select records for release to MCDPH for residents within the jurisdictional boundary of MCDPH, or which have been submitted by a facility within the jurisdictional boundary of MCDPH, or human remains transported within the jurisdictional boundary of MCDPH. Specific research projects must be approved.
The data will include vital records such as birth and death data, hospital discharge data; MEDSIS infectious and non-infectious disease data; environmental exposure data, Arizona State Trauma Registry data, immunization data, HIV data, sexually transmitted diseases data, and behavioral risk factor surveillance data.
The memorandum specifies that agencies should not share, except upon specific request, data files containing information related to any individual county resident, such as signatures, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, biometric or health data, credit report information, credit card numbers, debit card numbers, personal identification numbers or passwords that would permit access to a financial account.
The transfer of the files will be encrypted and only authorized personnel will have access to protected and confidential information.
Some annual data files are shared once produced by AZDHS, but often a specific request will be required.
In such cases, the requesting agency will have to submit a list of the authorized persons who will have access to data, along with “specific data elements requested to be provided.”
Some data for research such as fetal deaths will be available by direct database link. Other data – for example, the care for persons diagnosed with tuberculosis, especially when they move across state or county jurisdictions – are exchanged for monitoring and, if needed, conducting public health interventions.
