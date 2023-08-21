Energy rates rose earlier this year due to a temporary surcharge applied by Lake Havasu City’s largest energy provider, UniSource Energy Services. Now further rate increases could be on the way, and one county official is giving Havasu residents a chance to voice their concerns.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, is scheduled to host an informational meeting from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Havasu branch of the Mohave County Library. According to Johnson, the meeting will allow members of the community to voice their opinions about a proposed UniSource rate increase that could take effect in February.
That rate increase will be presented to the Arizona Corporation Commission on Sept. 14 at a public hearing to take place in Phoenix.
According to UniSource officials earlier this year, the proposed increase would apply an average of $18.52 to customers’ electric bills next year. Reasons for the proposed increase include rising demands placed on the region’s electric grid, and an influx of new businesses and residential customers since 2014.
UniSource applied for the new rate increase in November, the company’s first proposed rate increase in seven years. The Arizona Corporation Commission at that time hosted a town hall meeting in Havasu to discuss the proposed increase - an event that saw hundreds in attendance, and vocal outcry from Havasu residents.
No similar event has yet been scheduled in Havasu as of this month.
This week’s meeting at the Mohave Public Library follows a surcharge by UniSource, which was expected to add an additional average of $11 per month to customers’ bills. That temporary surcharge is scheduled to expire in December 2025, and implemented in May to recuperate about $104 million in costs to the company. Those costs include the price of fuel for UniSource power plants and the cost of energy for Havasu electrical customers.
According to Johnson, however, that surcharge has presented a far greater burden on customers than UniSource indicated.
“They claimed the surcharge would only be around $11 per month for the average customer,” Johnson said. “I am finding that estimate to be bluntly (inaccurate),” Johnson said. “I have received numerous phone calls over the past two weeks with folks finding their bills going up $100 to $300 while using the same electricity they used in prior years.”
According to Johnson, future rate increases may prove too much of a burden for many Havasu residents to bear.
“Some constituents have seen their bills as high as $700 with the new surcharge alone,” Johnson said.
Anyone who cannot attend Tuesday’s meeting is asked to submit their concerns to the Arizona Corporation Commission. According to Johnson, the Commission will continue to accept public comment on the proposed rate increase until its Sept. 14 hearing.
