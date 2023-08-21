Buster Johnson

Energy rates rose earlier this year due to a temporary surcharge applied by Lake Havasu City’s largest energy provider, UniSource Energy Services. Now further rate increases could be on the way, and one county official is giving Havasu residents a chance to voice their concerns.

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, is scheduled to host an informational meeting from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Havasu branch of the Mohave County Library. According to Johnson, the meeting will allow members of the community to voice their opinions about a proposed UniSource rate increase that could take effect in February.

0
1
1
0
4

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.