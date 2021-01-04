KINGMAN — Retiring Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson offered to help with water negotiations next year after he has been replaced by Mohave County Supervisor-elect of District 1 Travis Lingenfelter.
Watson’s job would be limited to negotiations with the Hualapai Tribe, with whom he has longstanding relations. But two supervisors – Ron Gould of District 5 and Buster Johnson of District 3 – resisted the idea.
The matter will be voted upon again early next year, when Lingenfelter assumes the office.
Gould argued that after the end of the year Watson will be a private individual who doesn’t hold an office, and therefore it wouldn’t be right for him to negotiate in the name of the county.
Until now, Watson was the board member who was responsible for water issues in the county, a matter that is becoming more and more important due to a declining water table in the Hualapai Water Basin that supplies the Kingman area.
County Manager Sam Elters replied that the help is understood only as a tool of transition of water-related responsibilities towards Lingenfelter, who was present at the meeting and approved of the transition.
Watson would be serving “as a resident providing service,” Elters explained, without any “authority of a board member.”
That didn’t convince Gould or Johnson, who voted “no.” Since Watson abstained from voting, that left the board with a tie as Chairwoman Jean Bishop and Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 voted “yes.”
The matter was discussed Monday, Dec. 21, and will be readdressed at the board’s meeting today.
