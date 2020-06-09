Mohave County Supervisors had an unusual request during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Among the agenda items was a request from retiring County Manager Mike Hendrix to keep his prized HP 15C scientific calculator, first given to him when he started working for the county in 1984.
“I’ve been using it since 1984,” Hendrix explained to the board. “Unfortunately, I ran over it once. It’s got a little bend in it. I’ve had to glue some pieces back on it, but, it’s never failed to operate.” He also explained its value to him further when he added, “it holds its batteries for three years.”
Hendrix also said that the calculator operates on “reverse Polish notation,” a mode most calculators don’t use. During the 1970s and 1980s, Hewlett-Packard (HP) used RPN in all of its desktop and hand-held calculators, and continued to use it in some models into the 2010s, according to a Mohave County news release.
Similar calculators can be found on eBay selling for prices between $40 and $300.
Supervisor Hildy Angius thought it was a good idea to allow Hendrix to keep the device, and pointed out that in the movie, “Office Space” a character also has a sentimental attachment to his prized red stapler. The board voted unanimously to allow Hendrix to retain his 36 year old possession.
Batteries included.
