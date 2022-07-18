The county’s budget is one step closer to final approval this week, after a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
And although tax increases were initially proposed by county finance officials, the board opted in favor of keeping taxes consistent as residents face an uncertain fiscal year ahead.
When presenting their preliminary budget last month, Mohave County officials opted for a higher tax levy this year, to account for an uncertain market and rising fuel prices throughout the U.S. And if that levy had passed, county taxpayers would have paid almost $3 million more in 2023, at a rate of 1.824%. On Monday, the county’s governing board instead voted in favor of a 1.7547% tax rate, which is expected to generate a levy of $40,331,294 to bolster Mohave County’s $561 million 2023 budget.
Although base property taxes may be lower than initially proposed by financial officials this year, secondary property taxes for the Mohave County Flood Control and Library districts are expected to receive increases of 4.28% and 4%, respectively.
But reigning those taxes in, despite looming expenses due to inflation and rising gas prices, required sacrifices.
Uncertainties lie ahead
Although higher tax rates may have met with dismay by members of the board, County Manager Sam Elters recommended caution on Monday.
“I would be remiss if I did not remind you of the uncertainties that lie ahead,” Elters told the board this week. “We proposed the budget, and the tentative budget, which the board approved (in June). That was balanced and responsible, and we still believe today it would provide the board with the flexibility necessary to navigate through this coming year.”
According to Elters, the cost of services has increased across the spectrum of Mohave County’s needs this year, as has the cost of supplies. Elters says the cost of health services at the Mohave County Jail alone will be $1.3 million higher than expected this fiscal year.
“I’m not advocating for raising taxes,” Elters said. “I just truly believe it is my job to remind the board of the uncertainty, and to do it at the right time. The tentative budget had about a $1.5 million cushion. The ‘Truth in Taxation’ rate will wipe out that cushion.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop wasn’t unopposed to that contingency this year.
“The cost of doing business has gone up for our constituents,” Bishop said. “We understand that, but it’s also gone up for the county. We have the animal shelter, the building of the morgue, we have the jail re-entry program and we have the sheriff’s substation that we’re funding. We have the (Kingman) courthouse remodeling that’s now in Phase Two, and we have the mandated Legal Center - that’s all coming up this year. Everything from fuel costs to just the cost of two-by-fours … we may need that cushion. I personally would like to play it on the safe side.”
Trimming the fat
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould opposed higher taxes this year. According to Gould, taxpayers should not be punished financially for circumstances beyond their control.
“I think we need to trim our budget like the people who pay our salaries have to trim their budget, due to Biden’s inflation and poor management of the country,” Gould said. “It shouldn’t always be ‘government first’. We shouldn’t always go back to the taxpayer and take more of their money when they’re suffering. We need to suffer along with them.”
But preventing a tax increase this year for Mohave County residents would require sacrifices. Members of the county’s governing board examined possible options for budget cuts this year to keep taxes low for residents.
House of mirrors
Supervisors considered postponing construction of the new county morgue, as well as a pending $5 million capital improvement project to build a new sheriff’s substation in Mohave Valley.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson suggested eliminating lobbyist spending by the county. But according to Johnson, a simpler solution may have presented itself in funding set aside for renovation - and the planned future location of the Mohave County Fairgrounds. He asked Elters what potential impact that may have on the budget next year.
“If we took $2 million we’re putting away for the fairgrounds, would that allow us to continue to go ahead with everything you have planned?”
Elters was uncertain.
“We based our cost on the information we have available to us today … Can we delay projects? Yes, we can,” Elters said. “It’s which project you want to delay, and how that impacts the board’s priority going forward.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter also appeared to agree that budget cuts may be preferable to raising the tax burden next year on county residents.
“I see a lot of hardship right now,” Lingenfelter said. “If we have help lighten the burden, I think that’s a good thing for us to do right now … I think I’d like to give (Elters) the maximum amount of flexibility to work with his professional staff to recommend where cuts need to be made in the budget.”
Bishop also agreed that the Mohave County Fairgrounds may be the best project to postpone this year. But she also
“So we take the fairgrounds out of the equation right now,” Bishop said. “All of our other capital projects, I see having value. But maybe we can back off from the sheriff’s substation … we’ve got $5 million budgeted for that. Maybe we could downsize and just do a remodel.”
But the latter suggestion wasn’t adopted by the county’s governing board this week.
The board chose instead to cut $2.5 million from the fairgrounds building budget, in order to maintain county officials’ proposed contingency.
Final review to take place in August
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed the preliminary 2023 budget by a 3-2 vote, with Gould and Supervisor Hildy Angius opposing.
Supervisors are expected to vote on whether to give final approval for the budget next month.
