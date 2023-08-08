Despite the best efforts of Mohave County officials this year, the White House on Tuesday has ordered the creation of a new national monument that will cover almost one million acres of land in northern Mohave and Coconino Counties.

The new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument will grant permanent federal protection to areas west of the Grand Canyon, which proponents believe to be of cultural or religious significance to Native American tribes throughout the Southwest. But about half of the new national monument lies within Mohave County, which will now lose an estimated $29 billion potential economic impact from mining opportunities in that area. 

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

What? Our Indigenous Peoples aren’t Mohave County citizens? Maybe the supervisors should start respecting our Indigenous Peoples and listen to their concerns.

If the supervisors want to be respected they should earn it, not just whine about it. I can’t wait to hear where they stand on the abortion issue…

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Is this the same supervisors that entertained Wendy Rogers’ ridiculous hand count scheme?

