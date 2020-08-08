The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a two-cent increase to property tax rates last week. But with an ongoing crisis and burdens on taxpayers this year, members of the board disagreed on whether to lower taxes for county residents.
“We’re in a health crisis that has turned into an economic crisis,” said Supervisor Ron Gould at Monday’s board of supervisors meeting. “We have more people out of work than we’ve ever had out of work since the great depression. It shouldn’t always be the government that gets theirs. I think by holding to what it was last year, we give a little relief to the taxpayer. That’s the folks we work for.”
The board of supervisors approved a $1.90 property tax rate for county residents on Monday, which is expected to yield $38.09 million in property tax revenue for the county this fiscal year.
Gould, who represents northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley, urged supervisors to pass a tax rate of 1.88 cents, which would yield about $37.8 million in property tax revenue for county residents. The rate proposed by Gould was consistent with that paid by residents last year.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone,” Gould said in a Tuesday interview. “If we got by with the tax rate we had last year, we should be able to get by this year.”
Overall tax rate to increase, but not as high as recommended
Mohave County Financial Services Director initially proposed a $1.94 tax rate to the board of supervisors Monday, which would have yielded a $39.2 million tax levy from homeowners. Gould argued that rather than raising tax rates, the county could instead supplement its general fund with $2 million in federal funding received under the federal CARES act earlier this year.
According to Loyd, however, that funding – of which the county received $9.2 million – has already been set aside for county health and law enforcement officials.
“The CARES money was specific,” Loyd said. “The funding would pay salaries for health and law enforcement personnel March through December 31. The recommendation when we received the funding was to put $6 million into our contingency fund and a half-million into body cameras for the sheriff’s office. That freed up our general fund for other items.”
Gould challenged the board’s previous decision on behalf of taxpayers, however.
“If they didn’t want us to spend it on whatever we wanted to spend it on, they would have put a clause in there saying that we couldn’t supplant items in the budget,” Gould said.
Gould opposed tax increases for the county’s flood control, library and TV districts as well. But other supervisors supported possible increases where other municipalities were in dire need of funding.
Flood Control
With an ongoing project to preserve Kingman’s dwindling groundwater supply, and the need to maintain hard-won county services, a steady source of tax revenue remained necessary despite the ongoing economic crisis faced by county residents.
Gould argued for a $0.4741 flood control tax rate be adopted, which would provide revenue equal to last year’s revenues. Gould’s proposal was denied in favor of the standard $0.50 tax rate for the flood control district.
“In some districts, flood control is more important than in others,” said Supervisor Gary Watson. “In (Supervisor Hildy Angius)’ district, there’s a large flood control project we’re responsible for. And many times, when a large event takes place, Bullhead City would be impacted tremendously. By reducing rates or keeping them at the same level, with our additional responsibilities … it would not be a wise endeavor.”
According to Loyd, the 50-cent tax rate for the county’s flood control district has remained constant since 1987.
“A lower tax rate would produce a lower levy, but our flood control revenues need to be shared with the cities,” Loyd said at Monday’s meeting. “With the 50-cent rate, our distribution to the cities would remain the same.”
For Angius’ district, that funding could impact the future of Kingman’s sustainability.
“I agree in principal with Supervisor Gould,” Angius said at the meeting. “But over the years we worked so hard to get something so important, and something that benefits the citizens … I agree with what Gould is saying, but for Kingman, it’s important to keep it the way it is.”
Library
A $0.2716 library district tax was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday – and this time, both Gould and Angius opposed it.
Gould proposed a lower $0.2578 tax for the district to ease the burden on county taxpayers, which was rebuffed by other supervisors this week.
“We’re having less services at the library,” Angius said, referring to limited operations at county library facilities due to the ongoing crisis. “Is that resulting in less costs as well?”
Library Director Kathy Pennell disagreed with the suggestion – if anything, she said, the crisis may be making operations even more expensive.
“With what we have to do to make our places safe, we are probably spending more than we were last year,” Pennell said. “I don’t know how long that’s going to go on. No one does.”
According to Pennell, the library district has about $2 million in its reserve fund. This year’s $0.2716 tax will yield about $278,000 this year. But with a new county library facility pending in Beverly, the district could expect to pay millions this year.
The tax was approved in a split majority by Supervisors Jean Bishop, Buster Johnson and Gary Watson.
TV District
The Mohave County Television Improvement District is the only one of its kind in the U.S., and it has been long plagued by low funding. According to TV District Director Yvonne Orr, it has been operating “in the red” for years – even with a $0.02 tax rate increase in 2019.
On Monday, Gould argued for keeping the tax rate at its current $0.04, which would produce $763,281 in revenue for the district this year. But according to Orr, the previous tax rate would no longer be enough to sustain the district.
The board of supervisors voted in favor of a new $0.06 tax for the district, opposed by Supervisors Angius and Gould. The new tax would produce about $1.14 million in tax revenue for the district.
“With those two additional cents, we could structurally balance,” Orr said. “Our reserve is being quickly depleted. If we’re going to look at bringing services to some of those areas that are not currently well covered, we’ll be hitting another $90,000 to $200,000 per area that we want to bring service to. But we’ve been operating in the red for about four years.”
The Television Improvement District provides low-cost digital antenna reception to locations throughout Mohave County. But according to Johnson and Gould, the district does not serve large areas of their districts – Including parts of Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley.
“My folks are already taxed for a service they don’t receive,” Gould said. “I don’t think other people should have to subsidize that service for people who can receive it.”
Angius, who once spoke against the district during her first and second terms on the board, has since softened her stance on the cost and benefits of the Television Improvement District. And according to Watson, cutting funding to the district would prevent the district from expanding at all.
“It’s a small amount of money they’re asking for, in six cents to help them expand and eventually serve the people in Gould’s district,” Watson said. “If we cut back now, there will be no possibility to expand, and they’ll continue to run in the red. It’s impossible for the TV district to serve my own area, because it’s between two mountains. But I don’t mind paying $2 in property tax to serve the rest of the county.”
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, the TV Improvement District provides television service more affordable in Mohave County’s mountainous regions than cable or satellite services – and provides rates that seniors can afford.
“It’s not only a TV district, but it also a multi-use system that provides major broadcast systems and major alerts to county residents,” Bishop said. “It provides more than just television entertainment. It’s a draw to tourism when people find they can come to Mohave County in their RVs and get television service.”
A Complicated Issue
Gould spoke Tuesday about the board’s decision to raise property tax rates this fiscal year.
“The county is running a $6 million surplus,” Gould said. “My whole point is we don’t need to raise everyone’s taxes because we already have plenty of money at this point. It seems egregious that we raise taxes now. Every business in trouble – and rather than suffer with the people, the county decided that government should come first. I disagree with that philosophy.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents southern Lake Havasu City, taxation in Mohave County has grown increasingly complicated since he was first elected to the board of supervisors 24 years ago.
“Our property tax is one of the lowest in the state, and it’s not healthy for us,” Johnson said. “We’re about $0.50 lower than the state recommends. We don’t need that much … but we might be part of that. Every year, our costs go up. But you get what you pay for, and you can only pay what the people afford.”
When Johnson joined the board of supervisors in 1996, he says the county was on the verge of bankruptcy. County buildings were in disrepair, and not enough tax revenue was being generated to maintain those buildings.
“It costs money to keep our county buildings up to date,” Johnson said. “We want to cover the bills, and give people the services they want. But if we can’t continue to provide the services, we lost the people who would provide our taxes, and it creates deterioration in the system.”
According to Johnson, however, no small amount of blame lies with the state of Arizona itself – in funding swept from the state’s Highway User Revenue fund more than a decade ago.
“When the state started sweeping funding from our roads, I spoke with legislators, trying to get it back,” Johnson said. “They told me, ‘Why are you complaining? Mohave County is taxing far less than it should be’. I told them, ‘We could survive with less. What we can’t survive is the state taking our share’.”
Johnson says state incentives for business growth in Arizona have also played a role in the tax burden on county residents.
“Businesses used to pay a lot more in taxes in Arizona,” Johnson said. “Businesses often use county services, like Sheriff’s and fire, far less than residents do … when they decided to roll back taxes on businesses in Arizona, it still cost money to run state services. That just pushed those property taxes back on the homeowners. I think businesses should pay the freight, and homeowners should pay their fair share.”
