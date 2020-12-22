The Colorado River Indian Tribes are seeking the right to lease their water rights to other Arizona communities throughout the Lower Colorado River Basin, and the Mohave County officials are lending their support.
It’s a complicated issue for the Tribes, which have long seen other Native American communities afforded the right to lease their first-priority water rights to other communities throughout the state. The ability to do so gives those tribes an economic advantage they otherwise wouldn’t have, and CRIT intends to do the same with proposed new federal legislation.
CRIT officials are seeking public input for their proposal through the Arizona Department of Water Resources before the bill is heard by the U.S. Congress.
The bill would authorize CRIT to lease as much as 150,000 acre-feet of water per year to any part of Arizona within the Lower Basin of the Colorado River - a decision that under federal law could only be granted by an act of Congress.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution of support for the effort on Monday.
The resolution cites a lack of groundwater resources in Arizona communities that need additional water options to serve planned population growth.
But Mohave County officials have long opposed other such transfers of water rights — most recently, the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet of fourth-priority water rights from La Paz County to the city of Queen Creek, which was recommended by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke earlier this year. But according to county officials, the difference between CRIT’s proposal and that of Queen Creek is a considerable one.
“This affects everyone in Mohave County,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jeane Bishop this week. “(CRIT’s) first-priority water rights are guaranteed by congress and by the law. Queen Creek was seeking fourth-priority water rights, which would be given away by GSC Farms.”
Bishop said CRIT would be leasing its water, rather than giving it away, and would meanwhile have the ability to replenish its own aquifers year after year.
“This water is staying in Western Arizona, and it will become very important in this area,” Bishop said.
According to County Manager Sam Elters, the bill will benefit the tribes as well as Western Arizona communities.
“It will enable the tribe to reduce its own agricultural activities, and use the revenue it gains from leasing its water to effect their finances and quality of life on tribal land.”
At Monday’s meeting, however, not everyone was in favor of the resolution of support. Supervisor Ron Gould was the only member of the board to vote against it.
“We haven’t let private businesses transfer or lease their water,” Gould said. “Why should we let anyone else? We don’t have any information on this deal … we should know more before we give our support.”
According to Gould, Mohave County’s support for CRIT’s efforts seemed counterintuitive in light of the county’s longstanding opposition to other transfers in the past.
“We already transfer a million acre-feet of water to Central Arizona,” Gould said. “I don’t know if I would support any more transfers. Our water supply is probably fine on the river but I’m concerned about the future, and the lack of water in the Kingman area.”
The Arizona Department of Water Resources is scheduled to accept written public comments about the potential legislation and possible future agreements until 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
