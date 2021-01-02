The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote this week on whether to declare the county a “constitutional sanctuary,” but that decision may not be as easy as it sounds.
The resolution would declare Mohave County a safe haven for “constitutional rights,” prohibiting county funding for action that would enforce executive orders by the Arizona Governor’s Office this year in mitigating the spread of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the resolution is more a political statement than a legal one, authored in protest of restrictions applied by state and federal officials this year. The resolution was tabled at the board’s Dec. 21 meeting, following outspoken support from county residents in favor of the resolution.
“This was presented to the board during a call to the public at its Dec. 7 meeting, but it wasn’t on the agenda at that time,” Elters said. “The board discussed the resolution on Dec. 21, and I feel that the board sees it as a political discussion. Some of the board members feel that it’s necessary to express the county’s position in this way, while others feel that it may be redundant and unnecessary.”
Supporters of the resolution, commonly referred to as “Resolution 1776,” have spoken to community leaders throughout Mohave County. Earlier this month, the Lake Havasu City Council voted against the resolution in favor of “best health practices” in the interest of public safety.
With more than 3,000 new cases reported throughout Mohave County in December alone, the virus appeared to be experiencing a new surge as of Thursday afternoon. As such, county officials at the board’s Dec. 21 meeting appeared reluctant to prevent Mohave County Health or law enforcement officials from performing their duties in preventing the risk of coronavirus infection throughout the region.
“The Mohave County Attorney’s Office noted that certain statements in the resolution presented legal concerns,” Elters said. “But it will ultimately come down to the board to take final action in the matter and vote. We recognize this is more of a political statement than a legal discussion.”
At the board’s Dec. 21 meeting, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin advised against passing the resolution, and argued that multiple state supreme courts have already upheld the constitutionality of governors’ executive orders throughout the country as of this month.
At that meeting, the board voted 3-2 in favor of hearing further discussion of the resolution in its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
