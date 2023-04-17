More than half of Arizona’s legislature includes first-time representatives from throughout Arizona. And with a new governor in office this year, at least four counties are now seeking to educate lawmakers and pass legislation that would protect rural groundwater supplies.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to join a collaborative effort with Coconino, La Paz and Yavapai Counties to draw attention to bills introduced this legislative session that would protect Arizona’s most valuable natural resource.
Among those bills is SB 1306, submitted by Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), and co-sponsored by Havasu Rep. Leo Biasiucci. The bill would allocate as much as $50 million per year from the state lottery fund to a new Department of Water Resources Local Groundwater Stewardship Fund. That money would be used to provide administration, technical support and implementation of water conservation or augmentation efforts by rural areas of the state.
As Arizona and other Lower Colorado River Basin states face potentially drastic water cuts proposed this month by the U.S. Department of the Interior, groundwater supplies could become more precious in the near future. Yet records show that state legislators have not addressed Borrelli’s bill since it was introduced in late January.
Mohave County officials this week are expected to prepare a resolution on the need for groundwater legislation, which will ultimately be sent to Gov. Hobbs and the Arizona legislature alongside similar resolutions from Coconino, La Paz and Yavapai Counties.
“All of those counties are going to put up mostly identical resolutions, requesting that the governor and the Arizona legislature get it done and modify the Arizona groundwater code to include legislation or a policy on groundwater stewardship areas,” Lingenfelter explained at Monday’s board meeting. “Something is better than nothing. It’s the wild west in rural Arizona.”
According to Lingenfelters, the four counties’ resolutions could go far in emphasizing the importance of groundwater protections in rural Arizona this year.
“Between these four counties we represent more than 625,000 rural Arizonans that deserve water certainty and water security, just like residents who live in the cities,” Lingenfelter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.