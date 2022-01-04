The Mohave County Fairgrounds will now be operated by the county parks department, as of Jan. 1 – and that means the county will now assume many of the responsibilities of that operation.
But the process of applying for liquor licenses for events hosted at the facility won’t be one of the Mohave County Parks Department’s responsibilities, after a vote on Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The board voted to reconsider a decision made last month, which would have allowed the Mohave County Parks Department to apply for a standing liquor license for future events at the facility. According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the decision overlapped responsibilities previously held by the Mohave County Clerk’s office, which has traditionally been tasked with obtaining such licenses.
Mohave County supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to remove such responsibility from the parks department, and allow the county clerk to continue applying for such licenses on the county’s behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.