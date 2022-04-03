The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss a recurring issue in local government – the position of the county’s constables, and their respective salaries.
Under Arizona statute, the county is required to set the salaries of all precinct officers every four years during a regular meeting of the county’s governing board during the month of June. Mohave County supervisors next week are scheduled to discuss how constables’ salaries may compare to other elected positions in the future – and what changes may yet be made.
“There has been ongoing discussion about constables’ pay over the years,” said Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway this week. “Even before I came on board with the county, there has been debate over what, and how, constables should be paid.”
Constables are elected every four years, and are tasked with serving civil and criminal documents under legal process of the county’s justice courts or other legal parties. The county’s constables have been elected in Arizona since before Arizona was granted statehood – but in recent years, the position has been derided as archaic, with responsibilities that are already largely undertaken by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s an issue that’s been brought up before,” said Lake Havasu City Supervisor Buster Johnson this week. “I assume it’s being brought back because something needs to be decided with whether we should increase (constables’) pay scale. People running for the position should at least know what salary they’ll be running for.”
The position exists under Arizona statute, and cannot legally be eliminated under a county resolution.
Constables in Mohave County were last discussed by the Board of Supervisors in August, when Bullhead City Supervisor Hildy Angius expressed a willingness to limit or reduce the expense of maintaining its elected constables. If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors agrees that such is needed, that decision will be made in June.
According to statements made by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Tyler Palmer in August, the county could possibly consolidate its’ five constabulary districts, which would reduce the number of elected constables employed by Mohave County.
The issue will be discussed – but no action taken – at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting in Kingman on Monday.
