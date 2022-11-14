It’s been nearly four years since the Mohave County Board of Supervisors failed to reach a decision on exactly how, or if, the county’s historic jail in Kingman might be repurposed for posterity. Now, the Mohave County Historic Society might have a few ideas of its own for the facility.

The county’s former jail has stood in Kingman since 1909, its two-story concrete edifice used to house inmates until 1968. The facility has existed for longer than Arizona’s statehood, and today remains in the National Register of Historic Places. And for decades, the facility has remained vacant and unused. But with new interest by the Historic Society, that could change Monday at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting in Kingman.

