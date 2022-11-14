It’s been nearly four years since the Mohave County Board of Supervisors failed to reach a decision on exactly how, or if, the county’s historic jail in Kingman might be repurposed for posterity. Now, the Mohave County Historic Society might have a few ideas of its own for the facility.
The county’s former jail has stood in Kingman since 1909, its two-story concrete edifice used to house inmates until 1968. The facility has existed for longer than Arizona’s statehood, and today remains in the National Register of Historic Places. And for decades, the facility has remained vacant and unused. But with new interest by the Historic Society, that could change Monday at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting in Kingman.
Mohave County’s governing board last met to discuss the former jail in February 2019. According to Mohave Public Works officials at that time, the facility would have required an $18,000 expense by the county to restore the jail’s roof, and an additional $10,000 for ADA-compliant improvements before the building could once more see public use. But ultimately, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors may have seen little value in the expense.
According to county records, the Mohave County Historic Society has requested to lease the building, at a rate of $10 per year, for the next 15 years. Under the proposal, the organization would restore the jail for public viewing, while the county would seek grant funding to abate environmental contamination of the facility.
When those renovations are complete, the facility would be used for guided tours and educational purposes. Under the proposal, no improvements to the facility may be removed by the Historic Society if its lease is not renewed in 2037.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve a lease of the facility to the Mohave County Historic Society on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman. If approved, the lease will become effective as of Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.