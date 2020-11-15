More than 103,000 Mohave County residents cast their ballots in this year’s general election, and the results are expected to be confirmed at Monday’s meeting of the county’s board of supervisors.
According to Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair, elections officials are still tallying the total number of votes, including mail-in and provisional ballots, but the results have already been scanned. The winners of this year’s election will be confirmed, and those results canvassed next week.
“It was a great election,” Blair said of the 60% voter turnout earlier this month. “We had few issues, and it was a really clean election. People voted early, and it gave us the ability to get every vote counted in a timely manner.”
Blair says that several delays in Arizona’s voter registration deadline hindered elections officials’ ability to verify ballot signatures, but the recorder’s office has received no complaint from residents in the voting process itself.
Although controversy still surrounds the U.S. presidential election nationwide, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop says there has been no contention among county residents as to the local results.
“Canvasses are something we make a motion to approve every election,” Bishop said. “I’ve never seen anyone dispute a Mohave County election. There hasn’t been any controversy at all among my constituents - a lot of people might be unhappy, but a lot are satisfied with the process.”
Despite lawsuits filed by President Trump in multiple states, and possible legal battles looming for control of the White House, Mohave County has seen little uproar after Republican candidates received a majority of votes in the general election. Incumbents Leo Biasciucci and Regina Cobb will return to the Arizona Legislature next year, as will State Senator Sonny Borrelli.
U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, of Arizona’s fifth district, will also return to Capital Hill next year after a victory over Democratic challenger Delina DiSanto.
Mohave County Supervisor and former Arizona State Senator Ron Gould, however, believes that canvassing this year’s election could prove difficult among members of the board.
“There’s been nothing wrong with the election to my knowledge, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things going on,” Gould said Thursday. “I’ve been getting complaints from constituents about votes not being counted … if we canvass the election, does it close any challenges that might be brought later?”
Under Arizona statute, Mohave County has until 20 days after the election to publicly canvass the results. According to Gould, that’s more than enough time to answer any questions that may remain outstanding.
“Theoretically, a delay might slow Mark Kelly becoming our new U.S. senator,” Gould said. “But assuring that our count is correct is more important than Mark Kelly.”
