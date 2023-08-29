The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week voted in favor of a hiring freeze across all county departments, as the board seeks ways to mitigate a predicted $18.5 million deficit in the next fiscal year. But in the midst of a critical staffing shortage, some of those departments are now requesting an exception to those restrictions.
On Monday, the county’s governing board will consider possible exceptions to a hiring freeze implemented at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting. The board of supervisors approved that hiring freeze in addition to a restriction on all non-mandated out-of-county travel by employees, as the board explored cost-saving measures earlier this month.
But even before the predicted deficit was announced this year by county finance officials, almost all county departments had reported that vacancies in those departments had reached critical levels. In November 2021, the county hoped to address those vacancies with a $4 million expense, under which county employees would see a $1 pay increase in 2022, followed by a second $1 pay increase in 2023.
Even with those pay increases, vacancies now continue throughout Mohave County government. And according to requests by department heads including Development Services Director Tim Walsh and County Recorder Kristi Blair, fulfilling those departments’ function may become all the more difficult without additional staff.
Among other departments, the Mohave County Animal Shelter is still seeking one shelter technician, while the county attorney’s office is seeking six new prosecutors. The Mohave County Development Services Department will need two new permit technicians, and the financial services department hopes to fill one position for an accounting manager.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health requires one public health nurse in Bullhead City, while the recorder’s office needs three voter registration specialists.
And the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which has already budgeted for new positions in its ranks, will still need 13 new deputies, two new public safety dispatchers, nine detention officers and four detention assistants.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider possible exceptions to this year’s hiring freeze among those departments, at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
