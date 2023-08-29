Kristi Blair

Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair addresses the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at Monday's board meeting in Kingman. The county's governing board is expected to appoint Blair's replacement in August.

 YouTube still image from the July 3, 2023 Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week voted in favor of a hiring freeze across all county departments, as the board seeks ways to mitigate a predicted $18.5 million deficit in the next fiscal year. But in the midst of a critical staffing shortage, some of those departments are now requesting an exception to those restrictions.

On Monday, the county’s governing board will consider possible exceptions to a hiring freeze implemented at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting. The board of supervisors approved that hiring freeze in addition to a restriction on all non-mandated out-of-county travel by employees, as the board explored cost-saving measures earlier this month.

