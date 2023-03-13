The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote next week on a replacement for Bullhead City’s departing constable, who announced his resignation less than two months ago.

Mike Hamilton, who has served Bullhead City’s Justice of the Peace for nearly 15 years, announced his resignation in a Jan. 23 letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, citing “personal reasons” for his decision. Now the county’s governing board could choose from one of four potential applicants for the position, as Hamilton’s resignation becomes effective April 4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.