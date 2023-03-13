The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote next week on a replacement for Bullhead City’s departing constable, who announced his resignation less than two months ago.
Mike Hamilton, who has served Bullhead City’s Justice of the Peace for nearly 15 years, announced his resignation in a Jan. 23 letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, citing “personal reasons” for his decision. Now the county’s governing board could choose from one of four potential applicants for the position, as Hamilton’s resignation becomes effective April 4.
For more than a century, Arizona has required counties to maintain the position of constable, with elected officials who are required to serve court documents on behalf of the county’s justices of the peace. It’s a duty shared by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office - And despite recent debate as to the need for constables in Mohave County, the position must be filled under state law.
Applicants for Hamilton’s former position will include former correctional officer, bouncer and security officer Paul Brisco, of Bullhead City. Brisco’s resume lists positions in security-oriented positions since 2012. Brisco also served as a custodial maintenance worker from 2017 to 2020, for the Mohave County Public Works Department.
Also applying for the position is former
Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon, whose resume boasts 30 years of experience in law enforcement with police agencies in Clifton, the city of Surprise and a special assignment under the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as an undercover narcotics agent.
Bullhead City resident Douglas Singer, of Singer & Co. Real Properties, also applied for the position of constable. His resume was not made available through public records as of Monday. Singer’s letter of interest lists seven years of experience in serving Termination of Lease Agreement Notices to tenants, Pay or Quit notices and eviction judgments. Singer also serves as an HOA Board President for a community in Bullhead City.
The fourth applicant may be no stranger to the position of constable in Bullhead City, as Michael Van Vliet ran against Mike Hamilton in the 2022 constables election. Van Vliet is the owner of Best Realty & Management LLC in Bullhead City, with a resume that lists more than 20 years of experience in property and office management. Van Vliet says he has taken time to learn about the position of Constable on ride-alongs with Lake Havasu City Constable Martin Standsberry, and says that he has acquired skill in de-escalating hostile situations.
Mohave County’s governing board is expected to accept the candidates’ applications for Hamilton’s role at the board’s next meeting on Monday, in Kingman. The board is later expected to interview each candidate before ultimately rendering a decision on Hamilton’s replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.