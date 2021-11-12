Mohave County could agree to a vehicle purchase next week, at about the cost of a new Lamborghini. For the county’s purposes, however, the planned mobile health unit will be far more useful to residents of the region’s rural areas.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve the purchase of a new mobile health services vehicle from Virginia-based Global Enterprise, Inc, for about $204,000.
The vehicle’s purchase is the first part of plans to implement a mobile health unit approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in August. It will be paid for in part by $1.38 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act allotted for use within the county’s fourth supervisory district.
The unit would be operated by the Mohave County Health Department, and used to provide education and health access to Bishop’s district. The mobile health unit would also provide links to medical care for residents and referrals to social services, as well as medical staff to provide screening services for blood sugar abnormalities, cholesterol, blood pressure, hepatitis C, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, coronavirus testing and flu testing.
The vehicle will include amenities including freshwater tanks, a sink with faucet, an exhaust fan to eliminate contaminated air, an onboard electric generator, counter and storage spaces and an examination table, among a host of other features.
According to the proposed purchase contract, the vehicle is expected to be delivered to the Mohave County Department of Public Health within 120 days of approval.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the proposed purchase at its Nov. 15 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.