Thousands of gallons of bottled water have sat in storage since last month, following a 10-day water crisis in the area of Golden Valley. Now, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have to figure out what to do with it.
Last month, a damaged pump left Golden Valley residents without fresh water for about 10 days. The Golden Valley Improvement District responded to the crisis by gathering 5,750 gallons of bottled water to distribute among residents. The crisis ended on May 17, and more than 2,800 gallons of bottled water still remain unused. The county’s governing board is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a proposal for the water, submitted by Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton.
During last month’s crisis, the Golden Valley Fire District offered the use of its equipment to transfer water into the improvement district’s water system, and helped to distribute the bottles of water for Golden Valley residents. According to Acton, about 275 gallons of that water now resides at the dire district’s training center, and an additional 2,500 remain in storage.
Acton has proposed that the Board of Supervisors gift the 275 gallons of bottled water in the fire district’s supply to the fire district itself. The remaining bottles of water would be sold to the Mohave County Parks Department at a market value of $0.90 per gallon.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on Acton’s proposal at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.