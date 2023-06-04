Officials are expected to address an ongoing littering problem in Mohave County next week, with an amendment to local illegal dumping ordinances.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed revisions to the county’s anti-littering ordinance. The new proposed revisions to Mohave County littering ordinances would make littering or illegal dumping a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable with a minimum $1,000 fine for a first offense, and $2,500 for a second offense. Those fines are a stark contrast to the county’s previous $500 fine for littering.
The offender will be responsible for removing litter on public or private property, and failure to do so within five days of notification of the offense will result in an additional misdemeanor citation, according to the proposed amendment.
But for rental properties throughout the county, property owners will also be responsible for giving tenants a means of disposing of their refuse. Rental property owners will be required under the proposed amendment to provide trash collection serves at least once per week. Failure to provide such service will also be cited as a Class 1 misdemeanor. That service may be provided by either a commercial waste collection business, or by the property owner or agents.
The Mohave County Environmental Rural Clean-Up Enforcement (ERACE) Program may offer and advertise a reward of up to $500 in exchange for information that may directly lead to the arrest and conviction of possible offenders.
“The littering problem is pretty obvious anywhere you go,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop this week. “People have been using our deserts as landfills. We’re trying to get people to do the right thing, and get them to clean up after themselves.”
According to Bishop, cleaning dump sites in the Mohave County desert has presented a growing expense for county officials. And it’s something that offenders themselves could hire waste disposal companies to do with relatively little expense, Bishop said.
Some of the revisions may be familiar, however - As many of them were proposed last June. But according to an agenda item submitted by Chief Mohave County Civil Attorney Ryan Esplin, last year’s revisions to county littering ordinances may not have been clear enough for county residents.
“We really need to be clear,” Bishop said. “If we’re going to fight people for littering, the ordinance has to be clear. The county attorney’s office, the judge and the offender all have to understand exactly what offense they’re being charged with.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to amend the county’s existing littering ordinances, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
