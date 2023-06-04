Officials are expected to address an ongoing littering problem in Mohave County next week, with an amendment to local illegal dumping ordinances.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed revisions to the county’s anti-littering ordinance. The new proposed revisions to Mohave County littering ordinances would make littering or illegal dumping a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable with a minimum $1,000 fine for a first offense, and $2,500 for a second offense. Those fines are a stark contrast to the county’s previous $500 fine for littering.

