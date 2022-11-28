For more than two decades, Mohave County has owned less than an acre of land in Lake Havasu City on Swanson Avenue. Discussions began earlier this year toward leasing that land to the city - but county officials are now considering selling the land to Havasu outright.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve an agreement with Lake Havasu City to have that land appraised for possible sale of the property. According to county records, the cost to Havasu will be the land’s appraised value, plus the cost of the appraisal itself - in addition to any recording costs applied to the purchase.
Located at 2223 Swanson Ave, the land was once the home of the Mohave County Senior Center in Havasu. That facility was ultimately abandoned as the senior center was moved to 450 Acoma Blvd, and its former Swanson Avenue location was put up for an unsuccessful auction before the senior center was demolished. But the land’s position near the heart of Downtown, with close proximity to Arizona State University’s Havasu campus, makes it a coveted prize for the city.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors in September opened discussion as to the possible lease of the land to Havasu. The land would be improved, and used to provide additional parking in the Downtown area, as well as parking for ASU-Havasu students. According to county records, however, the city has since expressed an interest in owning the property.
Under Arizona statute, the county may sell real estate to cities such as Havasu without a public auction, as long as the vote is unanimous. But first, the city will need to get the land appraised.
The county is expected to vote on approving a possible agreement with Havasu for appraisal of that land at its next meeting on Dec. 5 in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.