Mohave County Board of Supervisors

From left, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop, Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 and County Manager Sam Elters listen to a presentation during a meeting.

 Today’s News-Herald file photo

For more than two decades, Mohave County has owned less than an acre of land in Lake Havasu City on Swanson Avenue. Discussions began earlier this year toward leasing that land to the city - but county officials are now considering selling the land to Havasu outright.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve an agreement with Lake Havasu City to have that land appraised for possible sale of the property. According to county records, the cost to Havasu will be the land’s appraised value, plus the cost of the appraisal itself - in addition to any recording costs applied to the purchase.

