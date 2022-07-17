Earlier this year, consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to a $600 million settlement with 47 states, ending a federal lawsuit in reference to the company’s role in the opioid epidemic. Now it will be up to local officials next week to decide how Mohave County’s share of that funding will be used.
The settlement funding will be administered by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to fund grant programs intended to eliminate opioid addiction and reduce recidivism for inmates or people currently involved in the criminal justice system in reference to opioid-related substance abuse disorders. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was among the beneficiaries of that grant funding, and may receive $1 million if approved at next week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to a proposal by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, the money would be used to purchase equipment, architectural and engineering services, as well as site preparation and other pre-construction costs for a “Reach Out” re-entry program and re-entry center facility.
The proposed facility, which will also be up for possible discussion next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, could enter its design process if approved by the county’s governing board. The Mohave County Public Works Department has requested the use of $412,1000 in project funds in accordance with the 2023 budget to begin the professional architecture and engineering process for the “Reach Out” facility.
The facility is expected to measure about 8,000 square feet, and will include a lobby, admissions and administration areas, a conference room, medical and therapy rooms, nursing stations, screening areas and consultation areas, as well as holding cells, restrooms, showers and a laundry room for patients. The facility would be designed by Las Vegas-based LGA, with the goal of providing treatment and counseling - and hopefully to reduce recidivism - among county residents who are incarcerated in reference to opioid or substance abuse-related offenses.
Grant funding for the proposed initiative follows additional settlements national corporations believed to have been responsible for, or possibly shaped the opioid crisis. The county most recently received $8 million of a total $26 billion settlement from Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the McKessen Corporation and Amerisource Bergen Corporation. The county agreed to that settlement in December, at the expense of abandoning possible future litigation against those companies in reference to the opioid epidemic.
As condition of that settlement, the money awarded to states involved in the litigation could only be used to treat, prevent and educate the public on opioid use, in an effort to fight future opioid use among state and county residents.
If approved next week, the “Reach Out” program would be managed by former Mohave County Jail administrator, Capt. Don Bischoff.
“We started working on it at the beginning of the year,” Bischoff said. “Initial funding for the re-entry program came through state appropriations, and we’ve started doing interview assessments on all bookings into the jail, hoping to get information to the courts before inmates make their first initial appearance.”
According to Bischoff, the program will work with inmates and facilitate connections with community agencies to provide those inmates with services such as treatment counseling after their release from custody.
“As we move forward, we’re hoping to build the facility on jail property, and release inmates through that non-secure facility.”
Bischoff says the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has earmarked $4 million in funding to implement the new “Reach Out” program.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve acceptance of the Attorney General’s offered $1 million grant, and the design of a new county “Reach Out” facility at its next meeting in Kingman.
