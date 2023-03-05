County to decide on permit for Havasu Triathlon

The Lake Havasu Triathlon is returning this year, pending approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week.
Hundreds of athletes are expected to participate in this month’s event, which is scheduled to begin March 18 at Windsor Beach. The triathlon will include participants from 35 states in a test of endurance that includes a 1.5 kilometer swim, 40 kilometers of biking and a 10-kilometer run. The event also features a shorter “sprint” triathlon, a duathlon, “aquabike” competitions and a new KAYATRI event - which includes two miles of stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking or canoeing, with a 20-kilometer bike run and five kilometers of running.
