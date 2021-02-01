Recreational marijuana sales are now legal throughout Arizona, and Mohave County must alter its ordinances to accommodate the voter-approved law.
But according to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, pot dispensaries may be more welcome in some communities than others.
“I know that in California, they allow townships and cities to decide on their own whether to have these dispensaries,” Angius said this week at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “Is there any leeway to the communities here in Mohave County?”
According to Angius, the community of Scenic, near the county’s borders with Utah and Nevada, has been particularly opposed to provisions under Proposition 207. The new statute, which legalizes recreational marijuana sales throughout the state, will prohibit communities from imposing stricter regulations against recreational marijuana sellers than those provisions placed upon existing medical marijuana dispensaries.
Thus far, the Arizona Department of Health Services has allowed medical marijuana dispensaries, such as those in Lake Havasu City, to engage in recreational sales. But new dispensaries could appear in areas such as Scenic or other towns throughout Mohave County.
According to statements by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, towns maintain some amount of authority in establishing “reasonable” restrictions on such dispensaries. But ultimately, it is the Arizona Department of Health Services that will determine whether permits to sell recreational marijuana will be issued, and to whom.
“The recreational side of things changes things a little bit,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter at Monday’s meeting. “The city of Kingman has regulated strictly on these things, and the unincorporated areas of the county depend on us to make those same types of decisions. It might be a good idea to conduct a more rigorous review of unincorporated areas of Mohave County.”
Lingenfelter said that he would be in favor of receiving public comment from county residents about possible county regulations on marijuana sales, and how stringent restrictions might be.
“In Scenic, they feel very strongly against this,” Lingenfelter said.
The board of supervisors tabled discussion on the county’s new zoning ordinances this week, and will further discuss those ordinances in March.
