The Flag Fire began earlier this year in the Hualapai Mountains, ultimately consuming more than 1,200 acres of land in the Kingman area. The fire prompted a state of emergency in Mohave County, which has continued even three months after state fire officials announced that it had been subdued.
The fire is now extinguished, and so too could be the ongoing state of emergency, pending a vote next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, the state of emergency has continued due to continuing conditions in the Kingman area this summer, which could possibly have caused the fire to reignite. There was also an increased flash flood risk in the Hualapai Mountain area, Steward said, due to burn scarring left by the blaze.
Flag Mine Road has been closed to the public since April, when the fire began, and Hualapai Mountain Park hiking trails have only recently reopened after county officials removed many post-fire hazards.
To prevent further damage to the area, county flood control, emergency management and public works officials – and even Mohave County Jail inmates – have aided Pine Lake residents by providing and filling sandbags, educating people on available flood insurance and repairing Hualapai-area roadways.
Steward says the risk of burn scar flooding will remain this fall and winter, but the emergency declaration may no longer be necessary.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote Monday on whether to end the county’s state of emergency, at the board’s Sept. 20 meeting in Kingman.
