Havasu National Wildlife Refuge

This photo shows the southern end of the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. This boat dock and nearby launch ramp is located just north of where Interstate 40 crosses the Colorado River above Topock Gorge.

 Photo by Flickr user “Arizona Traveler”

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will spend the next two weeks finalizing a draft letter opposing future Colorado River restrictions on river communities, as the federal officials plan to address prolonged drought throughout the Southwestern United States.

Public comment remains ongoing this week as to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is set to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing drought, under the bureau’s April 2023 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a draft letter detailing the county’s own stance on the matter. According to county officials, that letter will be revised and redrafted as needed prior to the May 30 public comment deadline.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.