The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will spend the next two weeks finalizing a draft letter opposing future Colorado River restrictions on river communities, as the federal officials plan to address prolonged drought throughout the Southwestern United States.
Public comment remains ongoing this week as to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is set to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing drought, under the bureau’s April 2023 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a draft letter detailing the county’s own stance on the matter. According to county officials, that letter will be revised and redrafted as needed prior to the May 30 public comment deadline.
According to Clark Hill’s draft letter, the Bureau of Reclamation’s environmental impact statement for the Colorado River failed to account for the impact possible cuts may have on Arizona’s river communities, with stakeholders including Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District. For those communities, very few options exist other than that of the Colorado River.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter discussed the county’s (and Clark Hill’s) objection on Monday.
“I think the letter did a really good job to demonstrate that the (environmental impact assessment) did not really look at the true impact to rural communities if those communities’ water allocations are reduced,” Lingenfelter said. “Most of the valley cities that receive Colorado River water (by way of the Central Arizona Project) have some alternative water sources that the river communities simply do not have. So the impact on our rural river communities would be much greater - and worse - than to the Central Arizona communities.”
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation published its Draft Supplmental Environmental Impact Statement last month, which prescribes three possible solutions to record-low water levels at Lakes Mead and Powell. As much as 2 million annual acre-feet in water cuts could be implemented for states in the Lower Colorado River basin next year, with successively larger restrictions on water usage until 2027.
Solutions listed under the bureau’s statement include specific cuts to each Lower Basin state, based on legal priorities that each user has to the allocation of that water. According to Clark Hill’s draft letter, it’s an option that would be particularly onerous and unsustainable for Arizona and communities in Mohave County, specifically. And it’s a plan that would force Arizona’s fourth-priority water holders (including Havasu) to absorb the bulk of future restrictions.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s second alternative would apply cuts based on percentage of use by specific Colorado River communities.
A third option proposed in the bureau’s environmental impact assessment would be to do nothing - Which would eventually result in a “dead pool” at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams, in which water levels would become too low to generate electricity or provide water to downstream communities.
“(Reclamation) has failed to objectively evaluate all reasonable alternatives, as it is required to do, because it appears to have not evaluated any alternatives that substantially meet Reclamation’s stated purpose and need for this project,” the Clark Hill’s draft letter said this month.
According to Lingenfelter, the Mohave County Water Authority is also expected to submit its own objection to the Bureau of Reclamation’s draft plan this month.
Public comment for the Bureau of Reclamation’s draft Supplementary Environmental Impact Statement is expected to continue through the end of this month.
