With an army of Nigerian princes, ransomware and bitcoin scams, the Internet can be a dangerous place for the unwary.
But Mohave County officials are ready to help next week, with a series of cyber security courses at each of the county’s library districts.
October is “Cyber Security Month” in Mohave County, and will end on Monday with free cyber security classes in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City, courtesy of the county’s Information Technology Department.
The courses follow a proposal earlier this month by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, to aid county residents in understanding — and circumventing — the risks and protections available while online.
According to Mohave County IT Director Nathan McDaniel earlier this month, the county itself has been recently targeted by “spear phishing” cyber attacks, through which a scammer attempted to deceive county payroll staff into changing an employee’s direct deposit information. And although that attempt was thwarted, private Mohave County residents are not immune to such attacks.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Oct. 3 to approve next week’s classes, which begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Mohave Public Library in Bullhead City. Additional classes will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Kingman’s library, and then from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Mohave County Library in Havasu.
