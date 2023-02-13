Mohave County will participate in a nationwide effort to create a growing knowledge base concerning public lands, after initial debate this year as to whether the county should be involved.
Last month, members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors expressed doubt as to the viability of the proposed program, which would rely on counties throughout the U.S. for an initial investment to create a new National Center for Public Lands Counties. The Center would educate government officials and the public about county contributions to sustainable resource management and best practices for enhancing collaborative partnerships toward the use of public lands among elected officials and the public.
That endeavor is expected to cost about $15 million - of which Mohave County would be required to contribute $120,000. When complete, the Center would partner with writers, universities and researchers to develop information that highlights counties that are home to large swaths of public land, such as Mohave County. The Center’s findings may then inform public discourse and possible legislative action in reference to
public lands throughout the U.S.
Public lands use remains an important issue in Mohave County, with more than 70% of Mohave County’s land area managed by the state and federal governments. But county officials last month cited a lack of information about the project and a possible lack of faith in leading organizations including the Western Interstate Region and the National Associations of Counties in effectively implementing their plans for the Center. Further discussion on the proposal was continued to Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as county officials sought more information on the issue.
Supervisor Buster Johnson said on Monday that he has since spoken to Washington D.C. lawmakers in an effort to learn their feelings on the issue.
“I’m like the rest of you, and I don’t like to spend a lot of money,” Johnson said on Monday. “(U.S. Lawmakers) seem to think that it would be a good thing to have this building back (in Washington), so they could take people and show them this information.”
According to Johnson, the Center’s goal of providing information on public lands throughout the U.S. could further inform future federal grants that may be awarded to the county.
Supervisor Hildy Angius remained uncertain, but ultimately voted in favor of Mohave County’s participation in the effort.
“I still want to know exactly what we’re going to get for it,” said Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius on Monday. “I’ve had some bad experience with public lands … I know it’s kind of needed. We still talk about how people from the east don’t understand public lands, and that is always amazing to me.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop indicated that the county’s initial $120,000 investment could pay dividends if the Center is successful, but remained cautiously optimistic. That investment would amount to 1% of additional federal payments to public lands counties under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which have been awarded to counties including Mohave over the past two years.
“I could support this if I thought we were going to get dollar-for-dollar back,” Bishop said. “If this goes forward and enables us to get more (grant) money to justify our participation, I see no harm in doing that. But I don’t think that comes with a guarantee.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted 4-1 in favor of participating in the National Center for Public Lands Counties’ implementation, with Supervisor Ron Gould voting against.
The decision was made with the stipulation that the county receive full reporting on the Center’s activities.
