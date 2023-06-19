Mohave County officials entered this year’s budget cycle with a $4 million deficit, and an $18 million deficit is predicted for FY 2025 due to worsening inflation throughout the U.S.
County officials say new spending initiatives may be needed this year.
The immediate deficit was addressed last month, when county finance officials chose to delay a planned $5 million new County Morgue facility. But now county finance officials are proposing $3.3 million in new initiatives and $1.96 million in capital requests from the county’s $123 million general fund balance.
As of this week, new initiatives under the county’s tentative budget included $1.5 million in salary increases for Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and adult detention officers, $250,000 toward the expansion of salary schedule ranges for the county’s general administration, $527,000 in salary increases and pay adjustments for juvenile detention officers, $246,000 toward the Mohave County Economic Development Department’s Commerce Fund, and $72,326 in additional funding to the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department.
Capital requests in this year’s tentative budget could rely heavily on revenue sources outside of the general fund. According to county records, the $1.96 million in proposed capital project spending from the general fund will be a small fraction of $52.7 million that could be sourced from other county funds toward those projects.
Proposed capital request expenses this year will include $558,588 toward the purchase of a high-speed ballot scanner and ePollbook replacements for the Mohave County Elections Department. Public Works officials have also requested $1.37 million to replace motorized graders for county roadwork, as well as $400,000 toward improving water operations on I-40.
Capital projects could remain ongoing under this year’s tentative budget, with funding sources apart from the General Fund. And although Mohave County Finance Officials have said that the county’s new morgue will not be among them, the remaining projects could amount to about $31 million in this year’s budget. Those projects include the Mohave County Animal Shelter, Jail Re-Entry Program, Sheriff’s substations, the ongoing remodel of the Mohave Superior Courthouse in Kingman and the new Mohave County Legal Center building in Kingman.
The FY 24 budget recommended higher taxes this year to meet an expected rise in expenses to provide necessary county services. According to statements last month by Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, county officials saw a 20% increase in expenditures due to a rise in inflation since July 2019, with some expense categories seeing a 40% price increase countywide.
Tax rates aren’t expected to increase under this year’s budget, but property tax revenues are expected to increase by 3.05%. A $42.6 million primary property tax levy has been recommended for the FY 24 fiscal year - about $2.3 million higher than last year. Secondary property taxes are also expected to increase.
County finance officials have recommended that about $38.7 million of this year’s budget be set aside to ensure future financial stability for the county.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to further discuss this year’s budget on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman. The county may set a special July 17 final budget hearing, where the budget could ultimately be adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.