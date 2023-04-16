The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation laid out a set of draft proposals last week that could drastically change the way Colorado River water is used throughout the Southwest. Now Mohave County officials are preparing to weigh in on the region’s most important issue.
Lake Mead is North America’s largest man-made reservoir, capable of holding almost 29 million acre-feet of water at any given time. The Lake’s predicted water levels are used by Reclamation officials to determine drought conditions throughout the Southwest, and to apply water usage restrictions when water levels fall too low. As of this month, the reservoir was filled to only about 23% of its capacity, and now drastic cuts may be looming in the Lower Basin of the Colorado River.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to assign staff to analyze a recent draft supplemental environmental impact statement for the river, and report their respective findings to the county’s governing board.
The Bureau of Reclamation published its 476-page Near-term Colorado River Operations Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement earlier this month, calling for revisions to the 2007 Interim Guidelines for the Operation of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams beginning next year. The revisions are proposed to account for predicted low-runoff conditions in the Colorado River basin.
Bureau officials said this month that predicted low runoff over the next five years posed an unacceptable risk to routine operations at the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams. To combat future potential water shortages, Reclamation officials presented alternatives that may trim Colorado River water use by 2.083 million acre-feet in 2004, and successively larger annual cuts until 2027.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s proposal would give Southwestern states three possible options for facing the crisis.
The first would apply cuts specific to each Lower Basin state, based on legal priorities that each user has to Colorado River water. According to reporting earlier this week by the Associated Press and Tribune News Services, it’s a situation that would benefit California, with farmland in Southern California that have enjoyed more than 3 million in prioritized water rights that have continued for more than a century.
It’s also a situation that could harm central Arizona communities that benefit from the Central Arizona Project canal. Under law, the CAP - which diverts about 1 million annual acre-feet of water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas - would be the first to face restrictions during shortages on the Colorado River.
The second option for cuts on the Colorado River would apply those cuts based on percentages of water used by each city, farm, tribe or other entity in the Lower Colorado River basin.
A third option listed in the Environmental Impact Statement would call for no action to curb water use beyond what’s already been approved under the reservoir’s 2007 operating guidelines, and the 2019 Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who referred to the Bureau of Reclamation’s Environmental Impact Statement as “voluminous,” was still reading through the document as of Thursday.
“I’ve read enough to understand that Option 1 favors California, while I think Arizona would take about 83% of the water cuts,” Lingenfelter said. “Option 2 is more balanced, and shares the pain. I think those options are bookends: What everyone’s hoping for is that there will be some ‘ultimate solution’ somewhere in the middle.”
But according to Lingenfelter, people throughout the Southwest will need to prepare themselves.
“One thing is clear: For the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River, this is going to be the ‘new normal’. I think it’s going to be a test of human nature. We’re going to see the best and worst of people, and the army of lawyers that come with them. Thankfully we just had a good, wet year, and that buys us a little more time. But it isn’t going to erase 23 years of prolonged drought.”
The U.S. Department of the Interior is expected to decide on one of the three listed alternatives upon the release of a final supplemental impact statement this summer.
