A cloud could fall on the solar industry in Mohave County next week, as the county’s governing board is scheduled to consider a proposal that could suspend all renewable energy projects for the next full year.

Discussion began earlier this month as to a possible moratorium on all new utility-scale renewable energy projects in Mohave County, with concerns the future projects may interfere with other potential land uses or possibly have a negative impact on Mohave County’s natural landscape. The county’s governing board directed staff to draft a possible proposal to halt renewable energy projects throughout the county. If that proposal is approved at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman, it will go before the board for a final vote on Oct. 16.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.