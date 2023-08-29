A cloud could fall on the solar industry in Mohave County next week, as the county’s governing board is scheduled to consider a proposal that could suspend all renewable energy projects for the next full year.
Discussion began earlier this month as to a possible moratorium on all new utility-scale renewable energy projects in Mohave County, with concerns the future projects may interfere with other potential land uses or possibly have a negative impact on Mohave County’s natural landscape. The county’s governing board directed staff to draft a possible proposal to halt renewable energy projects throughout the county. If that proposal is approved at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman, it will go before the board for a final vote on Oct. 16.
The possible moratorium was first introduced last month by Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter. At that time, Lingenfelter said multiple utility-scale energy projects - Each of which would require thousands of acres of land - Were already being explored in Mohave County. Before such projects could be approved, Lingenfelter said this month, the county would only benefit from researching what possible negative impacts such projects may incur.
According to county records, that moratorium will affect future energy overlay zoning applications for light, general and heavy manufacturing-zoned areas; as well as parcels zoned for agricultural-residential, general, residential-recreation and airport use. Existing energy overlay zones will not be affected.
The Mohave County Development Services Department will not accept or process any energy overlay zoning requests for any parcel in the county’s jurisdiction - But existing zoning applications filed prior to the potential moratorium will still be processed.
Under the proposal, renewable energy projects may still be considered despite the moratorium if the applicant shows a projected long-term impact of their projects on local communities, air quality or water quality. Those projects may also be considered if the applicant demonstrates a community need (such as the need for additional power in Mohave and neighboring counties).
Such projects may proceed if applicants enter into a development agreement with Mohave County to limit the size and scope of those projects. And if such agreement is given, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors would have final say.
The county’s governing board will hear the moratorium proposed by county staff on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman. The terms of that moratorium may be accepted, amended or rejected prior to a possible final vote at the board’s Oct. 16 meeting.
