The classic Laughlin River Run is moving to Davis Camp this year, and that move will pose an investment of more than $11,000 for organizers.
The new “Colorado River Run” will bring an all-ages motorcycle and music festival to Bullhead City this year, if permitting for the event is approved next week at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The event is scheduled to take place April 22-23 at Davis Camp Park’s southern beach head.
The permit was scheduled for approval on Jan. 14 by the county’s governing board, which would allow organizers to set up and tear down the event. Discussion about the event was postponed until the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.
Such events have been a specialty for organizer Kennie Cuppetelli, who has also participated in Lake Havasu City’s London Bridge Days Parade, the Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, the Laughlin Bikes N Rods show and the former Laughlin River Run. If approved, permitting for the Colorado River Run will require a nonrefundable $10,560 fee, with a refundable $1,000 security deposit.
Despite the substantial investment, Cuppetelli expects the event to be a success. According to county records, Cuppetelli has described the event as an “out with the old, in with a new and never-done-before kind of event with more excitement, enjoyment, activities, and geared to entertain all ages.”
According to Cuppetelli, the event is designed for motorcycle enthusiasts and non-riders – to introduce them to the industry, and to gather and celebrate the riding experience among area motorcyclists.
The event will be sponsored by Harley Davidson, Jack FM, Trust Me Vodka, Viking Bags, CRC Industries, Bud Light and Gretsch Guitars.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss permitting for the event at its next meeting on Monday in Kingman.
