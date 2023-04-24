Mohave County is now at odds with a coalition of Native American tribes in Northern Arizona, as the county prepares to issue its opposition to the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

The monument was proposed this year by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, who are now calling for federal protection over 1.1 million acres of land west of the Grand Canyon. According to statements this month by trial officials, the land’s designation as a national monument would secure permanent protections for a landscape that is intrinsic to tribal heritage throughout the region. But for Mohave County, the land itself is home to untapped uranium deposits that could represent a $29 billion boost for the economies of Northern Arizona and Utah - A windfall that could be lost forever if President Biden uses his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to grant the tribes’ request.

